Banda Patria Chica emanates memories with their "World of Love"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Banda Patria Chica comes with a lot of strength, many surprises and with all the attitude of being placed in the public's taste, "we come with great desire that people like our music, our show, we are trying to open up to all kinds of audiences , who like corridos, rancheras, ballads, cumbias … to try to please them all and enter each of their hearts, "Fredy Cuadras, leader of the group, told El Debate.

Banda Patria Chica releases the first single from their new record production that will soon be available on digital platforms. The song is called "World of Love" that was composed several years ago by Mario Quintero from Los Tucanes de Tijuana, "It is special to dedicate to the person we love, with this song we have many expectations because I think it was a boom in his time, when he left with Los Tucanes de Tijuana, many people bring us many beautiful memories, it makes us transport in time to those moments when we dedicated it ".

We have a lot of faith in this song now in the band version, hopefully and they like it, that we make them enter into what is the lyrics and the melody, and make them remember beautiful things from their past.

The group of the Mexican Regional that was part of the beginnings of El Bebeto, asks the public for their support, "they are new things, music that we are doing for all our public that follows us and to thank everyone for that infinite support."

We hope to continue in the pleasure of the people, we hope that they continue supporting us, this year we come with great force.

"Who knows Banda Patria Chica falls in love with this project, because our music is for you, for all the public that has always supported and followed us," said Fredy Cuadras.

Banda Patria Chica is part of the company "Six Six Three music", also formed by The Seventh Band, North Decree and Third Line. "For us it is a family, all of us in this company look at each other," said the leader of the band.

"Six Six Three music" emerged thanks to an initiative of The Seventh Band, "very good projects are coming, hopefully people like the proposal, we thank Walter Gaxiola and all the plebes of The Seventh, are the good ones of 'Six 7 Tres music', very grateful that they trusted in the project Patria Chica Band ".

"Northern Decree, friends, brothers with whom we have shared a lot, The Seventh Band, what can we say about them? A great band that has achieved success in an unimaginable way, they have done things that make our Guamúchil proud, Sinaloa, they are also other friends of great appreciation, the Third Line plebes, "said Fredy Cuadras.