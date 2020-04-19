Banda MS releases video clip of the song Es hora de unirnos

Share it:

The official video for the song is already on YouTube It's time to unite, an unpublished melody released by Banda MS a few days ago. The video shows Alan Ramírez, one of the group's two vocalists, with a different haircut, and together with Oswaldo "Walo" Silvas (with a shirt with the name of Mazatlán, Sinaloa) they start, each from his house, to interpret the melody.

The video clip images show shots of people being supportive in difficult times like these. Some giving away groceries, others food or medical supplies. In addition, shots of the vocalists are included during the broadcasts they have had with their fans during this quarantine period. Finally, videos from other countries are used where the positive reactions of people are seen, how they have come together and even how animal species are appearing in natural spaces where they were not previously appreciated with such familiarity.









About the topic. The melody, which is a song that invites reflection, is authored by Omar Tarazón, Javier Rochin and Jhonny Zazueta and premiered on Wednesday, April 15 on the official platforms of the highly awarded Sinaloan group. The lyrics of this single contain a message of love, hope and good wishes. "In a very colloquial way, this topic will manage to sensitize us and caress our hearts," is highlighted in the press release released by the band.

In addition, it is explained that it is a song that arises in response to these sensitive moments in the face of the pandemic and preventive quarantine by the Coronavirus Covid-19 and that it was not a piece that was planned, so in the face of these statements it can be perceived that it is a composition original, authentic and like the desire for well-being that we all long for and is expressed out loud.