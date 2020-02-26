'Banana Fish': the cult yaoi anime arrives in Spain

Share it:

'Banana Fish' (Banana Fisshu) it's a manga created by Akimi Yoshida and that it was published intermittently between May 1985 and 1994 in the shōjo manga magazine Bessatsu Shōjo Comic. Located in the bottom of the city of New York in the 80s, history plunges us into the world of mafias, drug trafficking and child prostitution networks. This is the synopsis:

Nature made Ash Lynx beautiful; life's circumstances made him a ruthless murderer. A fugitive raised as the adoptive heir and the sex toy of "Pope" Dino Golzine. Now, at the rebel age of seventeen, Ash leaves the kingdom of the devil who raised him. But the dreadful secret that drove Ash's older brother in Vietnam has suddenly fallen into dad's insatiable and ambitious hands, and it's exactly the wrong time for Eiji Okamura, a pure-hearted Japanese photographer, to meet Ash Lynx …

The work was widely acclaimed by critics, especially for the risk of its plot, which was very close to that violent erotic thiller of the late 80s and early 90s that populated Hollywood, something unusual for a Japanese manga. But, one of the most interesting elements was his flirting with the Yaoi (manga genre that highlights relationships between two male individuals), since the two protagonists, Ash Lynx and Eiji Okamura have a very close relationship throughout the history.

Thanks to Panini Manga, the manga has finally arrived in Spain, and we have already been able to enjoy the first 3 volumes. And, thanks to Amazon Prime Video, we can watch the anime. 'Banana Fish' had its adaptation almost 25 years after finishing its history thanks to the MAPPA production company, and its 24 episodes are full in Amazon Prime.

The adaptation also received the applause of the critic, especially for the update of the story, giving it a face lift. The action scenes are perfectly designed and the atmosphere and tone of the anime make you forget many times that you are watching animation. 'Banana Fish' broke the rules in the 80s, and wants to do it again in 2020.

