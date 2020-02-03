Bale's agent: "For most clubs, Gareth is out of his league"

The agent of Gareth Bale, Jonathan BarnettHe explained that the soccer player is happy in Madrid and that it is not for a matter of money, but for quality of life and for his family.

The agent was questioned at the British station Talksport by a alleged offer of Tottenham Hotspur to bring to Bale in the past winter market. Nevertheless, Barnett denied there was such an offer and that maybe the owner of Tottenham, Daniel Levy, was in Madrid, but he doesn't know it.

"Gareth is happy there (in Madrid). Let's be realistic, for most clubs, in economic terms, it is outside their league. I could give up money and go somewhere else, but not everything is about money. It's something that has to do with the quality of life and their children, who have grown up in Madrid, "said Barnett.

Bale still has two and a half years left in Real Madrid, although lately he's not going into Zinedine Zidane's plans. Looking at the end of the contract, Barnett was asked if he will return to Tottenham.

"I don't think so. When your contract ends we will sit down, also with your family, and decide what you want to do."