Bale leaves the Bernabéu in the 82nd minute when Madrid could still go back

The Real Sociedad qualified for the big door for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey after assaulting Santiago Bernabéu (3-4) in an offensive exhibition of the Swedish Aleksander Isak, who participated in the four goals of the Basques, and went down from the crest of the wave to a Real Madrid that was not up to the match, or the new cup format.

The meringues stumbled on the same stone as the last four seasons, all of them losing at home (Barça, Celta and Leganés), being unable to overcome the quarterfinals, the roof of Zidane. The Frenchman was wrong in the approach and the team lost all conditions of reliability that had chained in the last 21 games.

However, this does not seem to worry Gareth Bale. The Welsh he left the stadium before the match ended when the team was fighting for the comeback, according to AS.

It was minute 82, at that time the Zidane were 1-4 below on the scoreboard, when they 'hunt' the Welsh by leaving the Bernabeu in his car. The white team fought to force the extension, while the player did something that is not new, because it is already the fifth time that the player leaves the stadium before the referee calls the end of the match.