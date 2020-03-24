Bale innovates and adapts the viral challenge of toilet paper

Gareth Bale is confined at home like thousands of Spanish families respecting the orders of the authorities. Some have it easier than others if you look at the homes of each one, and more of the elite players who a time at home may not be in the same way as any citizen.

Within this confinement, the challenge of toilet paper has gone viral, especially in the first weeks. Millions of people on their social networks through nominations have tried to give those ten touches to an element as usual as a roll of toilet paper. This challenge has also been shared by elite footballers in Spain and in the rest of the world, just as Leo Messi himself, for example.

However, the protagonist is Gareth Bale, the Real Madrid player, who also spends these days with his family at home. This challenge has come to him, but the Welshman has adapted it to golf, his favorite hobby, and for which it has rained the occasional criticism.

What you have posted on your personal Instagram account it's a roll of toilet paper in your living room, placed vertically, and everything consisted of that with a single blow put the ball in the hollo of the paper roll. The Welshman, as seen in the publication, surpassed him and did not stop there, but also wanted to nominate Tiger Woods or Sergio García, two of the leaders in world golf.