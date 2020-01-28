Sports

Bale, Casemiro and Isco stay out of the call for Zaragoza

January 28, 2020
Gareth Bale, Casemiro and Isco have been left off the list of 19 summoned announced by Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane on Tuesday, facing Wednesday's duel against Real Zaragoza corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey .

Bale suffered a sprained ankle in the penultimate match against the Unionists of Salamanca and the league visit to Valladolid has already been lost. For their part, Casemiro, Militao and Isco do not travel by technical decision, while Hazard, Asensio and Mariano do not travel due to injury.

In the high chapter, the French coach recovers Dani Carvajal, who was not in the José Zorrilla by sanction, and returns to the Brahim and Vinicius call, while the theoretical discard will be the substitute goalkeeper Altube.

The complete list consists of the goalkeepers Courtois, Areola and Altube; the defenders Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo and Mendy; midfielders Kroos, Modric, Valverde and James; and the strikers Benzema, Lucas V., Jovic, Brahim, Vinicius and Rodrygo.

