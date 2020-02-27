Baldur's Gate III shows its gameplay in several filtered images

Share it:

We are nowhere near the first video of Baldur's Gate III on the move and at the gates of the official presentation several images have been leaked that show the spectacular visual finish of this new RPG from Larian Studios.

At first glance it seems to confirm what many of the connoisseurs of Larian's work expected, because visually it seems that we are facing a new installment of the Divinity: Original Sin saga and it is difficult to find notable differences between both licenses in these captures. Shift combat also seems to be confirmed. Until the official presentation (it will be today at 20:00 CET) we will not see if it is an optional mechanic or if it will be mandatory to take turns in this sequel.

The dialogues are generating some controversy because they are descriptions of what our character will say instead of an exact transcript of the phrases that he will use. This was already a problem in games like Fallout 4 and forced players to use mods to be able to keep in mind what their avatars were going to respond in each situation. We will see how this game unfolds, because in Larian it doesn't have bad writers.

The official video with which the gameplay will be presented this afternoon should shed a lot of light on what awaits us in the return of one of the many franchises born in the heat of Dragons and Dungeons and those that return most to the memories of the veterans of the RPG every time you have to talk about referents.

Baldur's Gate 3 will be on sale this year as early access if we believe the Hasbro presentation that unveiled the same thing a few days ago. It is the same method that Larian followed with his latest work published on PC before jumping to consoles.