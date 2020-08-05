Baldur's Gate 3 will not arrive in August, a new launch date for the next show

Share it:

Baldur's Gate 3 will not be released in August, this is what is learned from the official social channels of Larian Studios. The start of the early access phase for the famous role-playing game has therefore been postponed and a new date will be announced during the studio's next show.

On the other hand the boys of Larian Studios they had kept open the possibility of a postponement, especially following the circumstances created by the Coronavirus epidemic. The official came with a Twitter post that reads: "Good and bad news. Baldur's Gate 3 won't arrive in August, but it's just around the corner. We will announce the release date, along with other great news during the Panel From Hell with Geoff Keighley and Swen Vincke and the whole Larian team. Log in on August 18th".

In short, according to the words of the developers Baldur's Gate 3 however, it looks set to arrive shortly. The new release date will be announced during the panel on August 18th at 19:00 Italian time. Just a few days ago Larian Studios had warned the fanbase not to pre-order the game.

Waiting to discover the new launch date of the early access, we remind you that the preview of Baldur's Gate 3 by Alessandro Bruni is available on the pages of Everyeye.