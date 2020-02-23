Baldur's Gate 3 will launch early access this year

Share it:

Hasbro's presentation during the New York Toy Fair continues to reveal information of all kinds in different fields of entertainment. After dating four of the Marvel series for Disney +, this document also revealed when you can start playing the highly anticipated Baldur's Gate III that Larian Studios is developing.

Hasbro owns Wizards of the Coast, who in turn are the creators of Dragons and Dungeons, a universe in which BioWare was located to give life to the Baldur's Gate franchise, which is why the products related to this game are going to be distributed by the toy company.

This year Hasbro dated Dark Alliance and Baldur's Gate III for entry into early access, the last being the most anticipated game of the year by RPG veterans.

The Belgians of Larian have previously released titles in early access before making the final version available to players. They did so with Divinity: Original Sin 2, released as early access in September 2016 and later with full version in 2017.

It is unknown how much content will include the early access of Baldur's Gate III, but we do know that on February 27, during Pax East, we will see for the first time gameplay of the game, details of the story and a question and answer session With the developers.

Hasbro commented, incidentally, in his report that they plan to have at least one video game per year based on the world of D&D by 2025, so that lovers of this role universe are going to be busy.

This year, Dark Alliance (spiritual successor to Baldur's Gate: Dark Alliance) will also be released, which allows players to fight in a hack & slash with the characters of Icewind Dale, Drizzt the Dark Elf, Cattie-brie, Wulfgar and Bruenor