Baldur’s Gate 3 will have Italian, but there will be a wait

To the delight of Italian gamers, Larian Studios confirmed in a lengthy Community Update posted on Steam that his Baldur’s Gate 3 it will be updated to support our language.

Here are all the details in the post:

“We have confirmed the presence of the following languages ​​at the release of the Early Access version: English, Simplified Chinese, French, German, Polish, Russian and Spanish. We have decided to support Brazilian Portuguese and Italian as well, but these languages ​​will arrive with the version 1.0 and not with Early Access. The reason we made this decision is that working on new languages ​​during Early Access would be too complex, but we want you to know that we intend to support these additional languages. “

It therefore seems that at the launch of the Early Access version it will be necessary to play Baldur’s Gate 3 in English and those who intend to experience the adventure in Italian will have to wait for the publication of the final version, whose release date is set for next year on PC and Google Stadia.

The development team also confirmed that on day one of Early Access theTwitch integration, which will allow users to influence a streamer’s game and that decisions will be made based on the number of spectators. Speaking instead of the supported platforms, it seems that the game could see the light on GOG and that the developers are working to publish the title on the store that does not like DRM.

