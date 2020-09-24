Baldur’s Gate 3: romance and party management in the new update of Larian Studios

After announcing the slight delay for the early access of Baldur’s Gate 3, the guys from Larian Studios have released the latest full-bodied community update accompanied by a long and hilarious video that shows the details on the functioning of the romance and the party.

The new community update comes within hours of postponing Early Access for Baldur’s Gate 3 which is now scheduled for next 6 October. As we read in the press release accompanying the video, the innovations concerning the management of the party and the romance between the various protagonists will be much more complex than those seen in previous Larian titles.

Each of the characters will in fact be endowed with their own personality, with particular goals and motivations. To survive and keep the group compact, players will have to deal with the different needs of each party member and each choice will lead to a different evolution of the group. Each relationship can be conditioned by hundreds of parameters with the aim of making the experience deeper than what has been seen on modern role-playing games.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that Larian Studios confirmed the arrival of the localization in Italian, even if at the moment no precise timing has been foreseen.