Baldur's Gate 3 released in 2020? Larian studies respond to the leak on the launch period

The high spheres of Larian Studios intervene to clarify the release period of Baldur's Gate 3 after the media wave raised in recent days by the leak from a Google Stadia release.

The latest press release issued by the curators of the social profiles of Google Stadia had in fact included Baldur's Gate 3 among the video games intended to land on the game streaming platform of Big G during 2020.

The indication provided by the technology giant of Mountain View has thus pushed the representatives of the Larian studios to contact the editors of PCGamesN to put a stop to this crowd of indiscretions. The spokesmen of the Belgian development house indeed explain that "We have not yet announced any official launch periods for Baldur's Gate 3, which was mistakenly included in the Google Stadia community newsletter".

The message shared by the authors of Divinity Original Sin 2 thus denies the indication of the Google Stadia newsletter on Baldur's Gate 3 launch window, referring however to the announcement of the official release date and not, as reported by the Google press release, to the indicative marketing period. As a result, the Larian team's memo still leaves a crack for the launch of Baldur's Gate 3 during 2020.