Baldur's Gate 3: Larian studios set the launch day of the first Video Gameplay!

After waiting for months, the authors of Larian Studios are now ready to publish the first video gameplay of Baldur's Gate 3 and set the date and day when we will finally be able to watch the game scenes of their highly anticipated RPG.

Given the importance of the announcement, the developers of the Belgian software house have packaged a teaser trailer embellished with some scenes in motion capture and the hot comment from the top of the company, all to confirm that Baldur's Gate 3 will be at PAX East 2020.

The World Gameplay Reveal of Baldur's Gate 3 will therefore take place between the stands of the video game fair in Boston, with a video that will be shown on the day of Thursday 27 February to 9.30 pm Italian. The release accompanying the announcement of the first video gameplay confirms the ambitions of Larian Studios and explains that the company has "continued to grow to 350 employees, all committed to working on new technologies and carrying out projects that allow us to create a completely nextgen role-playing game".

Belgian developers therefore invite us to join the Baldur's Gate 3's first gameplay video during the PAX East 2020 to find out "why have we been so calm in recent months", referring to long media silence behind which they are entrenched by the announcement of the roleplaying game announced during the Google Stadia Connect in June 2019.