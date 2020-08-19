Baldur's Gate 3: Larian shows the splendid cinematic introduction

Share it:

Taking advantage of Larian Studios' latest digital event, the developers of Baldur's Gate 3 have shown the full version of the cinematic video that will open their next, ambitious role-playing adventure.

The show organized by the Belgian software house thus offered us the opportunity to attend the final version of the Baldur's Gate 3 Opening Cinematic glimpsed in February.

In the company of journalist and presenter Geoff Keighley, Swen Vincke and the senior representatives of Larian studios have contributed to shedding light on the different elements that will make up the rich playful, narrative and content puzzle of their blockbuster GDR.

Starting from the reflections on combat, dialogue and exploration of Baldur's Gate 3 that have accompanied us in these weeks, Larian has reassured the fans by promising them an experience which deep and layered, with lots of activities to do and a plethora of options to choose from to chart the desired path for your alter ego and its allies.

Impatiently waiting to know the new launch date on PC and Google Stadia of the latest role-playing effort by the authors of Divinity Original Sin, we present our analysis of the Baldur's Gate 3 demo.