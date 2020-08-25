Baldur’s Gate 3 Hell Details: Party Loyalty Will Be In Danger!

Share it:

Following the announcement of the new Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access launch date, the developers of Larian Studios shared some intriguing details about the game mechanics.

In particular, the CEO Swen Vincke illustrated how theInferno present in the GDR. The demonic creatures that populate the Underworld, he says, act on the basis of very precise rules, in a context in which each word has its own weight. In this context, the players will have a peculiar exchange currency, defined by the team “soul coin“and essentially composed of a human soul. Players will have the opportunity to become familiar with it from the early stages of the game, as Hell will make its appearance already in theAct 1 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The mechanics related to Hell have been exploited by Larian Studios to create quests and situations marked by strong moral dilemmas: everything will also be linked to what happens in the world on the surface. For example, accept pacts with devils during his adventure it will have important repercussions on the path of our alter ego. But not only that: Vincke mentioned Raphael, demonic creature shown in a recent gameplay glimpse of the title. Well, the latter will make an offer to every member of our party! A dynamic event, Larian’s CEO says: “The consequences of this will take place when you arrive in Hell. By then, you won’t know for sure if you still have it party mates still completely faithful“.

