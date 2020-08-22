Baldur’s Gate 3: early game stages, duration and story in the interview for Google Stadia

Share it:

A few days after the announcement of the date of the early access for the new one Baldur’s Gate 3 the developers of Larian Studios return to talk about the game by revealing new details and explaining the advantages of the version for Google Stadia.

The new role-playing adventure from the world of Dungeons & Dragons will debut in early access on September 30th on PC and Stadia. Kieron Kelly, Product Manager of Larian Studios, spoke about the content of the early access, delving into the initial stages of the game and revealing that players will begin their journey to Avernus: “Avernus is the first layer of the Nine Hells and starred in the recently released D&D adventure Descent into Avernus. During this adventure the nearby town of Elturel was dragged to hell. As the city was rescued, the aftermath of that catastrophic event cast a giant shadow over the events of Baldur’s Gate 3. Prisoners aboard a nautiloid, flying over the apocalyptic Blood War that ravages hell, players will take part in a daring escape as the ship leaps between the planes of existence in an attempt to return home“.

The Product Manager then talked about Baldur’s Gate 3’s early access dimensions comparing them to those of Divinity Original Sin 2: “While the playing time will be similar in both games for Act 1, the difference will be in depth. BG3 Early Access will contain nearly three times more lines of dialogue than Divinity Original Sin 2. It will have nearly four times more encounters and fights and four times more NPCs. It is not only larger than its predecessor but also deeper. The amount of branching choices is such that the decisions you make will matter. You will have to play Baldur’s Gate 3 several times before you can see them all“.

Finally Kelly explained i benefits of the version for Google Stadia which also allows those who do not have a PC or a high-performance console to fully enjoy all the depth and details offered by Baldur’s Gate 3. Interacting with the community, the leaders of Larian have confirmed that the Italian language will not be available at launch of Baldur’s Gate 3.