Baldur’s Gate 3: Early Access is still planned for this year 2020

Although at no time has there been a more accurate release date for Early Access to Baldur's Gate 3Larian Studios had confirmed in the past that this launch trial would come in 2020. However, since the coronavirus crisis has wreaked havoc on the industry, the company had not updated this information.

Therefore, it was difficult to know if it would be delayed or not. Until now, when they have confirmed that this will not be the case. In other words, Early Access remains dated for 2020, still without a more exact release date. Read on if you want to know more details.

The information has come through the statements, for The New York Times, of the CEO of Larian, Swen Vincke. To be more specific, he has stated that despite remote work, and although the developers have faced various problems, Larian is operating at between 70 and 80 percent of regular productivity.

This is what he has said about it: "Development is progressing. We're just going a little slower.". However, it is clear that the final version of the game (beyond Early Access) will still take a long time to arrive. Especially since its developers have already commented on more than one occasion that we should not expect a port for PS4 and Xbox One due to lack of power in both.

However, after all, it has not been confirmed that the game will have a version for next generation consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X), so it will have to wait to be able to confirm it. Although it is likely that, over time, it will end up happening.

Meanwhile, remember that, recently, Larian commented that this third numbered installment of the saga would connect directly with the previous two. Although it is still a mystery to know exactly how he will do it. Do you have any idea about it? Tell us here, in the comments of the news, or on social networks.