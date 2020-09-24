Baldur’s Gate 3: Early Access gets a slight delay

The Early Access phase of Baldur’s Gate 3 will start slightly delayed compared to what was estimated by the Larian studies: this is confirmed by the authors of the Belgian software house with a press release in which they claim that they cannot meet the deadline of 30 September.

The long open letter from Larian’s boys begins with a laconic “it’s 2020!”, recalling the well-known problems faced by all video game developers (and not only) in re-adapting to remote work due toCoronavirus emergency.

The software house that gave shape to the Divinity Original Sin he continues stating that “Ours is a ‘live’ development, and this results in a different situation that pushes us to never truly declare a ‘Gold Phase’. Our guiding principle for Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access is that it may be acceptable. the fact that there are some minor bugs, but the game has to offer a fun experience with the least number of crashes or crashes. We are almost there, but we have had to deal with some unexpected delays and there is still some stability problem we are examining “.

Also for this reason, the Larian team urges their fans to be patient until 6 October to be able to participate in Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access on Google Stadia and PC (Steam and GOG): the week of delay will be used by developers to further refine the code and grant additional time to those who are dealing with testing phase.