Baldur's Gate 3, don't preorder it yet: the Larian Studios warning

Baldur's Gate 3, currently slated for PC and Google Stadia, is in full development and is still without a release date. Still, the Larian Studios RPG is already present and available for pre-order in the lists of many online retailers. As the Director of Publishing Very Games Michael has kept on specifying, something is wrong …

Larian Studios has not yet determined the release date and price of Baldur's Gate 3therefore has not yet entered into agreements with retailers to sell copies of its game. Ergo, cannot provide assistance for transactions and cannot even guarantee that the keys will be sent to all sellers who have already opened pre-orders. At the moment, therefore, the invitation from Larian Studios is to do not book Baldur's Gate 3.

"Do not pre-order Baldur's Gate 3 at this time, on any site. We have not yet established a pre-order period. We have not yet entered into a plan for collaboration with resellers and no third party partners for distribution. We have not announced nor a date or a price. We cannot guarantee that you will receive the game from them. "

The message, strong is clear, was then reinvigorated by another warning: "Furthermore, we cannot offer support for any transaction made on those sites, should a problem occur, since we have no agreements with them. We have nothing against those who sell the keys they have in stock, but we cannot assure that they will receive those of Baldur's Gate 3. (…) To be clear, it is not an attack on key dealers. If you have them in stock, sell them, but for Baldur's Gate 3 the price is categorically incorrect, the release date is wrong and the idea that Steam's keys will have is unlikely for the above reasons ".

You are all warned. In the meantime, we continue to wait for the start of Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access, scheduled for this month.