Baldur's Gate 3, die 15 seconds after the start? Yes it can!

Waiting to find out the date on which Baldur's Gate 3's Early Access phase will start, a bizarre detail comes from the development team linked to the very first stages of the game.

During a recent interview, Nick Pechenin, Lead System Designer of the title, has in fact confirmed that it will be possible to see your high ego die even in the first few seconds of the game. The peculiar event may occur if the player chooses to play the role of Astarion, character with a vampire nature. The latter, as such, is in fact bound to a series of malus, among which the inability to cross streams.

Unfortunately, in the immediate vicinity of the initial area, Pechenin informs us, the Chionthar flows: in the event that due attention is not paid, our poor Astarion will find himself the victim of an untimely death within 15 seconds from the start of the game! As a vampire, the character will also have need to be invited to access a specific area: a constraint which, however, has been interpreted by Larian in a rather broad way, linking it not to individual buildings, but to entire settlements.

Currently, the expected GDR is destined to land exclusively on PC and Google Stadia, with an Early Access phase scheduled for the month of August. The Larian Studios team did not rule out the possibility that Baldur's Gate 3 will also arrive on consoles.