Baldur’s Gate 3 and the Italian localization: new clarification from Larian

The absence of the Italian localization in Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access is fueling a heated discussion on social media and on industry sites, especially in consideration of the fact that Larian studies, in an interview granted to the editorial staff of Everyeye.it in June 2019, they claimed otherwise.

On the sidelines of E3 2019, the CEO of Larian Studios, Sven Vincke, spoke to our microphones to reassure our homegrown GDR fans by reporting that Baldur’s Gate 3 would be in Italian since launch.

From the pages of Larian’s official forum, the Raze moderator interacted with the many users who asked the Belgian software house for a clarification in this regard: referring to the indications on the Italian localization of Baldur’s Gate 3, Raze specified that “I was referring to the full version. […] The original intent was to continue to support the same languages ​​as Divinity Original Sin 2. Unfortunately, once we reached an advanced stage of development, the goal we set ourselves was no longer feasible because in Original Sin 2 there were 17,600 lines of dialogue, but in Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access alone we are at 45.980 “.

Also according to the moderator of official forum of Larian studies, “after launch (of the final version, and therefore not of the September Early Access, ed) it will be possible to reconsider further localizations. It is normal for several things originally planned to be changed or cut in the development process, and this can unfortunately include localizations and sometimes even entire ports. Projects can also be canceled completely “.

In a later step, Raze then pointed out come “It is not unusual for the plans in place when a project is first announced to be changed, to varying degrees, more than a year later. At the time of the gameplay reveal, Baldur’s Gate 3 did not even have a save system, which came. introduced some time after the announcement. […] No one is required or obliged to translate the game into another language. In considering the initial locations, we tried to cover as many as possible based on the magnitude of the potential demand. “