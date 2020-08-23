Baldur’s Gate 3: a petition has begun to ask for an Italian translation

Share it:

Following the recent Panel From Hell, yet another event of this long summer marked by Summer Gaming Fest, the developers of Larian Studios explained that Baldur’s Gate 3 early access will not include the Italian language localization.

This is in contrast to the statement that CEO Sven Vincke issued to our microphones as part of E3 in June 2019, when support for the Italian language was confirmed since its launch. Among the official forum pages, the Raze moderator explained that, although “the original intent was to continue to support the same languages ​​as Divinity Original Sin 2”, while developing a game “it is normal for several things originally planned to be changed or cut”.

Raze then limited himself to stating that “after launch [della versione finale] it will be possible to reconsider further localizations “, therefore without giving us the certainty of the arrival of the Italian localization. Predictably, the players of the Bel Paese did not take it very well, also because in a game like Baldur’s Gate 3 the dialogues, and their understanding, play a fundamental role – in Baldur’s Gate 3 Early Access there will be 45,980 lines of text, against the “sun” 17.600 of Divinity Original Sin 2.

The Google Stadia Italy community has thus decided to launch a petition on Change.org, with the aim of sensitizing Larian Studios and convincing them definitively to add the Italian localization. The petition, available at this address, was launched yesterday afternoon, and has already collected more than 600 adhesions. You are free to participate if you believe in the cause and want to join the chorus of players clamoring for the translation. Baldur’s Gate 3, we remember, will be released in Early Access on PC Steam and Google Stadia on September 30th.