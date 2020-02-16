Baldur's Gate 3: a Google Stadia release defines the possible launch window

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A new press release published by Google Stadia has revealed the arrival of five new games between the spring and summer seasons. The first part of the note, however, revealed some important details on the release of Baldur's Gate 3.

As we read in the initial part of the Google Stadia press release, Baldur's Gate 3 is Orcs Must Die 3 will arrive in the Stadia catalog by 2020. Obviously the main attention falls on the long-awaited Baldur's Gate 3, the last chapter of one of the most representative sagas of the classic RPG, in development at Larian Studios. Until now, in fact, the possible launch window for the title in question was difficult to imagine, given the scarce information about it.

Baldur's Gate 3 was featured during the first live streaming of Stadia Connect and after that moment the CEO of Larian Studios, Swen Vincke, has repeatedly discussed the possibilities offered by new cloud computing technologies. The study known for the series Divinity: Original Sin has recently published a teaser introduced by the words "something is brewing", in which the date of February 27 appears, the day on which, at this point, it is reasonable to expect news on the release date of Baldur's Gate 3.