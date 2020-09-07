Baldo has been postponed? The Nintendo site moves the Italian GDR release to Switch

Share it:

On the Nintendo.com portal, the official Baldo page no longer reports the Italian GDR among the games released on Switch by the summer of 2020, as expected by the authors of Naps Team. Therefore, is the project destined to be postponed?

As pointed out by many fans and various industry sites, for a few days the official Baldo card on Nintendo.com no longer indicates the summer of 2020 as the marketing window for the game but merely shows the English acronym “TBD” used, in fact, for those titles from the launch date yet to be determined.

At the time of writing, the Nintendo.it site continues to indicate the release of Baldo on Switch for thesummer of 2020, but we don’t know if this indication will undergo a change with the next update of the Kyoto house portal.

Even the social profiles of Naps Team do not provide further details: awaiting clarification from the Italian developers, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our preview of Baldo signed by Gabriele Carollo, with all the considerations on the narrative setting, gameplay and sources that inspired this roleplaying adventure between The Legend of Zelda and the works of Studio Ghibli.