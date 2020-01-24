Balconeó to Danilo Carrera! Michelle Renaud reveals her favorite position (VIDEO)

Michelle Renaud was a guest on the Unicable DGenerations program conducted by Arath de la Torre … There the actress balconeted her boyfriend Danilo Carrera!

The beautiful actress said that although “It's boring but the richest is him up. Feeling like this all the weight when you're crushing you is delicious ”.

So, although Michelle confessed that she liked all the positions, the missionary is her favorite … Although if she had to choose one forever she would stay with this one:

I believe that the two unemployed … with heels or without? Danilo has no problems. Danilo can with everything, with that and more".

Here the fun moment:

The couple is more in love than ever and this New Year they had as a family, with Michelle's baby:

You may also be interested: Michelle Renaud introduces Danilo Carrera with her ex-husband despite rumors of infidelity