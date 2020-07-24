Balan Wonderworld: announced with a trailer the new Square Enix action

Share it:

Among the announcements of the pre-show of the event dedicated to the Xbox Series X games, the new project of Balan Company, team of Square Enix, which takes the name of Balan Wonderworld.

The game was presented with a gameplay movie that shows several of the colorful settings that form the background of the adventure, which is nothing more than a third-person action with platform elements. As you can see in the announcement trailer, the protagonist can take on different forms thanks to a series of costumes, each of which will give the character unique powers that allow her to use particular skills in combat and exploration. In the second half of the trailer, you can also take a quick look at boss fight of the game, which will put us in front of huge creatures.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that the game should make its debut on Xbox One and Xbox Series X during the spring 2021. As you can see from the icons at the end of the video, support for the Smart Delivery, which will allow owners of the digital version of the game to play on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X, where you can download the optimized version for the next-gen console.