Bakugo like Izuku, in My Hero Academia 285 the heroes switch roles

Katsuki Bakugo returns once again to the center of My Hero Academia. After starting a long process of maturation, which began with the end of All Might’s career, everything became really concrete with Kohei Horikoshi’s latest narrative choices.

He first proved to be a reliable companion during the exam against class 1-B, he grew up during the story arc in which he trained with Endeavor. Thanks to the latest flashbacks we have also witnessed a notable awareness of his behavior, Deku and everything around him.

Katsuki Bakugo has overwhelmingly conquered the fans thanks to the chapter 285 of My Hero Academia. In the early stages of this new weekly appointment, however, Bakugo took on the role of Deku. Such as? Constantly analyzing his friend and Shigaraki. By now it was several pages that the explosive boy had been standing nearby to observe the situation and, as he explains to the nearby heroes, a battle of attrition has begun that Deku absolutely cannot win, especially if against a Shigaraki also equipped with the power of regeneration.

All this then led him to make the gesture that saved Deku’s life and that also has it transformed into a real hero at the end of My Hero Academia 285.