Bakugan Champions of Vestroia announced exclusively for Nintendo Switch

During the Nintendo Threehouse show in July, which presented players with a long gameplay of Paper Mario, there was also time for theBakugan announcement: Champions of Vestroia for Nintendo Switch by Warner Bros. Games.

Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia is a unpublished action RPG which will be launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 3rd. According to what has been revealed, it will present one original story that will expand the narrative universe of the television series and the toy line. The combat system will be brawling, while the experience will unfold along more than a hundred quests and a myriad of settings. Fans of the franchise will be happy to hear that they can collect over 80 Bakugans, including Leonidas, improve their stats as the adventure progresses, assemble their favorite team, unlock over 200 special skills and improvements, and battle it out. online multiplayer matches.

You can get a more precise idea about Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia by watching the trailer of the announcement and the long gameplay of the Treehouse, both attached to this news. The game, remember again, will be launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch on November 3, 2020.