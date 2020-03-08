Bakugan: Armored Alliance release date announced

Share it:

After the fourth season of Bakugan, fans will be happy to know that the series continues, thanks to the spin-off titled Battle PlanetFurthermore, the date of the broadcast of the new episodes has just been announced.

The official website of "CoroCoro Comics", magazine in which the stories set in the universe written and illustrated by Shingo are published. It would therefore seem that the second season of the spin-off, which will be titled Armored Alliance, will air in Japan starting April 3. The work will be present in the Amazon Prime Video catalog, YouTube and AniTele, for now we do not know yet when the anime will arrive in the West.

The numerous series set in the world of Bakugan have had considerable success especially in North America, being broadcast also in Italy on famous Cartoon Network channel. At the bottom of the news you can find a poster that allows us to take a first look at the series, even if we still do not have details about the plot or the names of the characters that will make their appearance in the unpublished episodes.

So, after the series of video games dedicated to Bakugan, the many fans of the franchise will be able to find their favorite monsters and review the numerous action scenes present in the episodes of the show.