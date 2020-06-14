Baki: the mangaka makes Rambo a manga, here is his disturbing Sylvester Stallone

Share it:

Who doesn't know Rambo? In 1982, this film was released, the first of a long series, based on David Morell's film "First Blood". The protagonist is John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone, an elite soldier who shows off all his skills during the film. In Japan, the mangaki of Baki the Grappler has decided to pay homage.

Last year it hit theaters in the United States Rambo: Last Blood, fifth film of the saga, but in Japan its debut was scheduled for this year. However, the Coronavirus has forced to postpone everything and now fans have to wait for June 26th. Among these fans is Keisuke Itagaki, the mangaka of Baki who can't wait to see John Rambo's latest adventures.

To promote the film and simultaneously pay homage to the series, Baki's creator borrowed his skills by drawing one poster with Sylvester Stallone in the foreground. Below you can see the illustration prepared by the mangaka, all created in blue hues and with the classic design style that distinguishes it. Do you think it inspires enough terror for Rambo's enemies?

Baki's series has received new life with the Netflix anime which has just released a second season. For the American soldier, however, do not miss the review of Rambo: Last Blood.