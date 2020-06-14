Entertainment

Baki: the mangaka makes Rambo a manga, here is his disturbing Sylvester Stallone

June 13, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Who doesn't know Rambo? In 1982, this film was released, the first of a long series, based on David Morell's film "First Blood". The protagonist is John Rambo, played by Sylvester Stallone, an elite soldier who shows off all his skills during the film. In Japan, the mangaki of Baki the Grappler has decided to pay homage.

Last year it hit theaters in the United States Rambo: Last Blood, fifth film of the saga, but in Japan its debut was scheduled for this year. However, the Coronavirus has forced to postpone everything and now fans have to wait for June 26th. Among these fans is Keisuke Itagaki, the mangaka of Baki who can't wait to see John Rambo's latest adventures.

To promote the film and simultaneously pay homage to the series, Baki's creator borrowed his skills by drawing one poster with Sylvester Stallone in the foreground. Below you can see the illustration prepared by the mangaka, all created in blue hues and with the classic design style that distinguishes it. Do you think it inspires enough terror for Rambo's enemies?

READ:  The Boys series showrunner promises season 2 premiere date to be announced soon

Baki's series has received new life with the Netflix anime which has just released a second season. For the American soldier, however, do not miss the review of Rambo: Last Blood.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.