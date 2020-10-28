Baki-Son of Ogre, confirmed a new season on Netflix

The anime adaptation of Baki continues to be very successful, manga written by the master Keisuke Itagaki in 1991, and which to date has three seasons on Netflix. The TV series that makes martial arts its strong point is about to extend its list of episodes thanks to a new season.

Although it’s been years since Grappler Baki’s appearance in Weekly Shonen Champion, the adventures of the warrior continue to generate a great deal of hype among fans of the series. The return of Baki on Netflix is ​​now certain and to confirm it is the new one key visual spread by the streaming platform on which it will be broadcast. Baki-Son of Ogre will once again focus on the crazy battles of Yujiro Hanma’s son who this time will bring the war to the doorstep of the house.

The last season leaves behind a martial arts tournament that saw the strongest fighters from China and Japan face off, and now fans are ready to the expected “climax” that the anime will have to achieve with this fourth, and possibly last, season. According to the first rumors circulating in fact, the adventures of Baki Hanma on Netflix will end after this last season. As for the release date, Netflix has not yet unbuttoned about it so we will have to wait for new updates.

