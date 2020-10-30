Baki: Season 3 Coming, Leading Rumor Confirmed

Netflix recently announced several anime adaptations and released several trailers as in the case of Spriggan. Now it’s the turn of the animated adaptation of Baki and in particular of the third season of which the voice of the protagonist has been confirmed.

The announcement of the production of Baki Hanma: Son of Ogre had already been made previously and unfortunately no precise publication date is yet known. The streaming service, however, makes it known that the main character, Baki Hanma, will again be played by Nobunaga Shimazaki.

The entertainment giant has also released one short description of the season announcing that with this opera will reach its climax by staging “the strongest parent-child fight in the history of the world” between the protagonist and his father known as “the strongest creature on earth”.

The franchise was born from the martial arts manga Baki the Grappler by Keisuke Itagaki, published in the homeland since 1991 and which has 42 volumes. The work then received a sequel simply named Baki which it received two adaptations produced by TMS Entertainment, which we remember for example for the animated adaptation of Dr. Stone, and published by Netflix. Finally, a third series of the manga entitled Hanma Baki was published, the adaptation of which will be presented by the American giant also produced by TMS Entertainment.