Baki: Season 2 is coming! Trailer, key visual and release period for the Netflix show

In the last two years Netflix has launched into the adaptation of several manga to be relaunched on its platform. Among these titles there is Baki, based on the homonymous manga by Keisuke Itagaki. The wrestler lived in a first season divided into two parts of which you can find the review of Everyeye here.

Baki is about to return though with a second season. Netflix and the anime's official website have released i first details of Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen. The anime is scheduled for 2020, without specifying the day and month, and was shown in a first key visual and a trailer of almost a minute.

The poster you can see at the bottom of the news shows a Baki Hanma wounded and exhausted in the light of the arena. Above, however, the trailer of the second season of Baki: this presents in a few seconds all the new and old characters of the opera, with an aggressive musical background that does justice to the brutal and bloody scenes present in the clip.

Most of the staff will return to Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen. Toshiki Hirano will take care of directing at the TMS Entertainment studio, Fujio Suzuki and Shingo Ishikawa will instead act as character designer. Tatsuhiko Urahata will write the opera while Masanori Nishiyama, one of the two new additions to the staff, is the artistic director. Baki's first season cast will return in its entirety for this second season.

Baki's first season debuted on Japanese TV in June 2018, while on Netflix outside Japan it was published in two tranches: the first in December 2018 and the second in March 2019. There is still no information on a possible division for Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen.