Entertainment

Baki: Season 2 is coming! Trailer, key visual and release period for the Netflix show

March 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In the last two years Netflix has launched into the adaptation of several manga to be relaunched on its platform. Among these titles there is Baki, based on the homonymous manga by Keisuke Itagaki. The wrestler lived in a first season divided into two parts of which you can find the review of Everyeye here.

Baki is about to return though with a second season. Netflix and the anime's official website have released i first details of Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen. The anime is scheduled for 2020, without specifying the day and month, and was shown in a first key visual and a trailer of almost a minute.

The poster you can see at the bottom of the news shows a Baki Hanma wounded and exhausted in the light of the arena. Above, however, the trailer of the second season of Baki: this presents in a few seconds all the new and old characters of the opera, with an aggressive musical background that does justice to the brutal and bloody scenes present in the clip.

READ:  This is how Piccolo was going to be in the Dragon Ball Evolution movie

Most of the staff will return to Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen. Toshiki Hirano will take care of directing at the TMS Entertainment studio, Fujio Suzuki and Shingo Ishikawa will instead act as character designer. Tatsuhiko Urahata will write the opera while Masanori Nishiyama, one of the two new additions to the staff, is the artistic director. Baki's first season cast will return in its entirety for this second season.

Baki's first season debuted on Japanese TV in June 2018, while on Netflix outside Japan it was published in two tranches: the first in December 2018 and the second in March 2019. There is still no information on a possible division for Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.