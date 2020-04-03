Entertainment

Baki season 2 arriving on June 4th: new characters debut

April 3, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Netflix is ​​focusing heavily on Baki Hanma's destructive fighting history. The young fighter has beaten very strong rivals but has yet to defeat many and many of these will arrive in Baki Season 2. Scheduled for June 4th, the debut will of course be accompanied by newly presented brand new characters.

The anime of Netflix Baki yes it will in fact enrich with twelve characters unpublished. The official website of the adaptation has revealed in the past few hours who will be these individuals and who will be the voice actors to give them voice.

In the gallery that you can find at the bottom of the news you will find all the character design of the twelve unpublished characters, while below their Japanese names and voices:

  • Kenichi Ogata as Kaku Kaiō;
  • Yoshiyuki Kouno as Son Kaiō;
  • Yasuhiko Kawazu as Yō Kaiō;
  • Daichi Endō as Mon Kaiō;
  • Ryuuzo Hasuike as Jo Kaiō;
  • Hiroaki Ishikawa as Mō Kaiō;
  • Takanori Hoshino as Samwan Kaiō;
  • Tomoaki Ikeda as Ri Kaiō;
  • Satoshi Taki as Han Kaiō;
  • Yutaka Aoyama as Juku Kaiō;
  • Hideaki Tezuka as Shobun Ron;
  • Hiroki Yasumoto as Shunsei Kaku.
READ:           Harry Potter at Home: the website for children and fans where J.K. Rowling casts a boredom spell during quarantine

Coming up on Netflix on June 4, the groups that will deal with the Baki season 2 theme songs have already been revealed.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.