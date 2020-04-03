Baki season 2 arriving on June 4th: new characters debut

Share it:

Netflix is ​​focusing heavily on Baki Hanma's destructive fighting history. The young fighter has beaten very strong rivals but has yet to defeat many and many of these will arrive in Baki Season 2. Scheduled for June 4th, the debut will of course be accompanied by newly presented brand new characters.

The anime of Netflix Baki yes it will in fact enrich with twelve characters unpublished. The official website of the adaptation has revealed in the past few hours who will be these individuals and who will be the voice actors to give them voice.

In the gallery that you can find at the bottom of the news you will find all the character design of the twelve unpublished characters, while below their Japanese names and voices:

Kenichi Ogata as Kaku Kaiō;

Yoshiyuki Kouno as Son Kaiō;

Yasuhiko Kawazu as Yō Kaiō;

Daichi Endō as Mon Kaiō;

Ryuuzo Hasuike as Jo Kaiō;

Hiroaki Ishikawa as Mō Kaiō;

Takanori Hoshino as Samwan Kaiō;

Tomoaki Ikeda as Ri Kaiō;

Satoshi Taki as Han Kaiō;

Yutaka Aoyama as Juku Kaiō;

Hideaki Tezuka as Shobun Ron;

Hiroki Yasumoto as Shunsei Kaku.

Coming up on Netflix on June 4, the groups that will deal with the Baki season 2 theme songs have already been revealed.