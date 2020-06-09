Baki: review of the second season available on Netflix

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the analysis of the first episode of the second season of Baki, we are now ready to report both the pros and cons of the new season just released. The franchise created by Keisuke Itagaki during the 90s, in addition to the various souls, he also created two video games for Playstation 2, although he never managed to reach the general public, especially in our country. The work, recently available on Netflix, is composed of 13 episodes lasting twenty-four minutes each, tracing from this point of view the division seen also in the first season, consisting of two distinct blocks.

Lethal poisons and extraordinary shots

Needless to waste time walking around: one of the most interesting premises at the plot level (i.e. the protagonist's precarious health condition) was unfortunately quickly neglected, consequently bringing the entire production to settle on the tracks of predictability, despite some noteworthy episodes. Baki, willing more than ever to become the strongest fighter in the world (status obtainable only and only by defeating your fearsome father), decides to participate in the prestigious Raitai tournament to demonstrate both his true value and himself to the rest of the world. Presented from the first season as a rising star of the fight, the protagonist, during the various previous episodes, has managed to mature more and more, becoming on balance a real war machine capable of (almost) facing any opponent.

Baki's poisoning it is an aspect that in any case could be managed in a much more detailed way, so as to make each fight really unpredictable precisely because of the definitely not optimal situation of the warrior.

Unfortunately, however, the authors decided, in a really too hasty way, to bring Baki back to full speed in a handful of episodes, focusing once again on his semi-divine nature capable of making him ignore practically any type of damage.

The narrative structure thus continues without giving peaks, with the various wrestlers increasingly willing to unleash numerous secret techniques to excel on their opponents to obtain the much desired victory. Despite therefore an absolutely linear progression of events, the moments in which the numerous fighters challenge each other to obtain the title of Kaioh of the Kaioh are the most successful of the anime, thanks to sequences of struggle straddling superpowers and generally digressive technical digressions .

The anime, while relying in fact on a sequence of continuous battles, manages to entertain thanks to good rhythm management, interspersing the most excited moments with some technical explanations on what is happening. This particular aspect will probably split action anime lovers in two; very often, in fact, you will have the sensation of being faced with excessively fragmented fighting, where the action will be interrupted often and willingly.

In the same way, however, giving greater importance to even the most technical contexts of struggles (obviously through a context far from any kind of realism) will surely make lovers of strategies happy.

Boxers and demons

Although therefore the part dedicated to the Raitai tournament is in fact well done, it was not the second half of the anime that really convinced us, excessively out of focus and lacking the right bite.

The same choice to focus more and more on the character of Mohammad Alai Jr., managed moreover in a truly approximate way (just think of the marriage proposal made to Baki's girlfriend), has inevitably led the entire production to curl up on itself, definitively losing its compass right towards the end.

The same characterization of Baki lost blows immediately after the tournament, due to some questionable choices that led him in a sense to deny his goals and beliefs, given that the authors have practically decided to transfer them to the character of Mohammad Alai Jr.

The same fights present from the second half onwards, devoid of the pathos of those of the Raitai tournament, turn out to be simple fillers designed to excessively lengthen the progression of the events, however lacking a real utility especially at the plot level.

Not even the confrontation between Baki and Mohammad Alai Jr. managed to lift the whole anime from a flat content really difficult to digest, especially in function of what has been seen previously.

Unfortunately, therefore, if the anime continues to wearily reproduce the same narrative structure in the future, even the most avid fans of the work will not be able to postpone the numerous shortcomings of the work.

The technical sector is good, able to confirm what has been seen previously without excelling in any aspect.