Baki, announced a new anime: all the details on Son of Ogre

Netflix is ​​increasingly linked to the anime world, to the delight of all fans. To enter the catalog of the beloved streaming platform, this time we find the new series by Keisuke Itagaki, Hanma Baki – Son of Ogre.

The news officially comes from the studio TMS Entertainment, which will take care of adapting the manga Hanma Baki – Son of Ogre. This is the third series of Baki on Netflix and promises to be a direct sequel to the recent anime Baki: Dai Raitaisai-hen. Also in this saga, the plot will follow the story of the underground wrestler Baki Hanma, in constant pursuit of his father, the strongest living being on Earth, Yūjiro “Ogre” Hanma.

Grappler Baki is a martial arts manga published in the Japanese magazine Weekly Shōnen Champion by Akita Publishing. The manga consists of a total of forty-two volumes and boasts a total of over 63 million copies in circulation. From this work an anime was drawn, divided into two seasons, and an OVA. Years after its release, the first chapter of Grappler Baki will be completely redesigned.

Keisuke Itagaki then continued his creation with a second main chapter, also published in Weekly Shōnen Champion from 1999 to 2005. From this second chapter, two animated series have been drawn, both available for viewing on Netflix, and an OAD.

The third iteration of this work, Hanma Baki, was finally published from 2005 to 2012. The fans, will finally enjoy an anime adaptation thanks to the collaboration with Netflix. While you wait, let’s enjoy the crossover between Baki and Kengan Ashura.