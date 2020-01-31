Sports

Bakambu's reaction to his possible transfer to Barcelona

January 30, 2020
Edie Perez
The former Villarreal striker and current Beijing Sinobo Guan attacker, Cédric Bakambu, has ironic about his possible incorporation to FC Barcelona after certain rumors that link him to the Catalan team.

The Congolese tip has been directed to the page specialized in signings and data 'Transfermarkt' so that "change your current status" and so set "Almost FC Barcelona" Like new club.

He also joked greeting Antoine Griezmann, former partner of La Liga Santander to whom he waits "see another time".

