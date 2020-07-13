Entertainment

Baja no Studio: here are the dates for the second short of Kyoto Animation

July 13, 2020
Maria Rivera
NHK reported on Friday the transmission of the Kyoto Animation anime, Baja no Studio: Baja no Mita Umi, for the first time on its broadcaster. The show will air on NHK Gneral and NHK World Premium on July 23 at 8:15 am, with a preview scheduled on NHK-E on August 14 at 9:15 am.

The transmission of the animated series coincides with Marine Day, a Japanese national holiday that celebrates the start of summer holidays, often celebrated with a day at the beach or with the family. NHK General will also air a documentary about the terrible accident that hit Kyoto Animation.

The documentary will focus on the families of those who lost their lives during the fire. For those who don't know it, Baja No Studio is an animated series featuring the Kyoto Animation mascot, Baja. The OVA is set in an imaginary version of the Kohata Studio.

A few months ago, precisely in March, the Japanese studio had made the anime available on Youtube, only to remove it on April 8th. The special episode was made by director Yoshiji Kigami and production assistant and character designer Shōko Ikeda. Unfortunately, both artists fell victim to the fire.

Do any of you know this nice short? If so, please let us know below with a comment.

Kyoto Animation: local residents pay homage to one of the victims through a splendid initiative.

