         BAFTA 2020: 'Joker' leads the full list of British film awards nominations

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
It seems that it was only a few hours ago when we discovered the winners of the Golden Globes, but the awards season It is at its peak and every day news about new awards arrive that will influence the Oscar in one way or another, whose aspirants will be announced next Monday, January 13.

This time it is the turn of knowing the full list of BAFTA nominations, which is led by 'Joker' with 11 nominations. In addition, it is striking that 'Story of a marriage' has been left out in the category of best film, which Robert De Niro and Antonio Banderas do not appear in the best actor and the presence for the first time of the prize for the best casting:

Best film


Best director

  • Sam Mendes, '1917'

  • Martin Scorsese, 'The Irish'

  • Todd Phillips, 'Joker'

  • Quentin Tarantino, 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

  • Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasites'

Best actress

best Actor

  • Leonardo Dicaprio, 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'

  • Adam Driver, 'Story of a marriage'

  • Taron Egerton, 'Rocketman'

  • Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'

  • Jonathan Pryce, 'The Two Popes'

Best Supporting Actress

  • Laura Dern, 'Story of a marriage'

  • Scarlett Johansson, 'Jojo Rabbit'

  • Florence Pugh, 'Little Women'

  • Margot Robbie, 'The scandal'

  • Margot Robbie, 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'


Best Supporting Actor

  • Tom Hanks, 'An Extraordinary Friend'

  • Anthony Hopkins, 'The Two Popes'

  • Al Pacino, 'The Irish'

  • Joe Pesci, 'The Irish'

  • Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'

Best British movie

Best documentary

Best Original Screenplay

  • Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, 'Super Nerds'

  • Rian Johnson, 'Daggers in the back'

  • Noah Baumbach, 'Story of a marriage'

  • Quentin Tarantino, 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

  • Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasites'

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Steven Zaillian, 'The Irish'

  • Taika Waititi, 'Jojo Rabbit'

  • Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, 'Joker'

  • Greta Gerwig, 'Little Women'

  • Anthony McCarten, 'The Two Popes'

Best non-English speaking movie


Best animated movie

Best photography

  • Roger Deakins, '1917'

  • Rodrigo Prieto, 'The Irish'

  • Lawrence Sher, 'Joker'

  • Phedon Papamichael, 'Le Mans' 66'

  • Jarin Blaschke, 'The Lighthouse'

Best casting

  • 'Joker'

  • 'Story of a marriage'

  • 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'

  • 'The Personal History Of David Copperfield'

  • 'The two potatoes'

Best makeup and hairdresser

  • '1917'

  • 'The scandal'

  • 'Joker'

  • 'Judy'

  • 'Rocketman'

Best costumes

Best assembly

Best production design

Better special effects

Best Original Soundtrack

  • Thomas Newman, '1917'

  • Michael Giacchino, 'Jojo Rabbit'

  • Hildur Gu? Nadóttir, 'Joker'

  • Alexandre Desplat, 'Little Women'

  • John Williams, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Best sound

Best debut of a British producer, screenwriter or director

  • Mark Jenkin (Screenwriter / Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producer), 'Bait'

  • Waad Al-Kateab (Director / Producer), Edward Watts (Director), 'For Sama'

  • Alex Holmes (Director), 'Maiden'

  • Harry Wootliff (Screenwriter / Director), 'Only You'

  • Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Screenwriter / Director), 'Altarpiece'

## Rising Star

  • Awkwafina

  • Jack lowden

  • Kaitlyn Dever

  • Kelvin Harrison Jr.

  • Micheal Ward

Graham Norton

On February 2, the winners will be announced at the sRoyal Albert Hall concert hall in London at a gala presented by Graham Norton.

