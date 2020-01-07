         BAFTA 2020: 'Joker' leads the full list of British film awards nominations

It seems that it was only a few hours ago when we discovered the winners of the Golden Globes, but the awards season It is at its peak and every day news about new awards arrive that will influence the Oscar in one way or another, whose aspirants will be announced next Monday, January 13.
This time it is the turn of knowing the full list of BAFTA nominations, which is led by 'Joker' with 11 nominations. In addition, it is striking that 'Story of a marriage' has been left out in the category of best film, which Robert De Niro and Antonio Banderas do not appear in the best actor and the presence for the first time of the prize for the best casting:
Best film
Best director
Sam Mendes, '1917'
Martin Scorsese, 'The Irish'
Todd Phillips, 'Joker'
Quentin Tarantino, 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasites'
Best actress
best Actor
Leonardo Dicaprio, 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'
Adam Driver, 'Story of a marriage'
Taron Egerton, 'Rocketman'
Joaquin Phoenix, 'Joker'
Jonathan Pryce, 'The Two Popes'
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, 'Story of a marriage'
Scarlett Johansson, 'Jojo Rabbit'
Florence Pugh, 'Little Women'
Margot Robbie, 'The scandal'
Margot Robbie, 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, 'An Extraordinary Friend'
Anthony Hopkins, 'The Two Popes'
Al Pacino, 'The Irish'
Joe Pesci, 'The Irish'
Brad Pitt, 'Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood'
Best British movie
Best documentary
Best Original Screenplay
Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman, 'Super Nerds'
Rian Johnson, 'Daggers in the back'
Noah Baumbach, 'Story of a marriage'
Quentin Tarantino, 'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasites'
Best Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, 'The Irish'
Taika Waititi, 'Jojo Rabbit'
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, 'Joker'
Greta Gerwig, 'Little Women'
Anthony McCarten, 'The Two Popes'
Best non-English speaking movie
Best animated movie
Best photography
Roger Deakins, '1917'
Rodrigo Prieto, 'The Irish'
Lawrence Sher, 'Joker'
Phedon Papamichael, 'Le Mans' 66'
Jarin Blaschke, 'The Lighthouse'
Best casting
'Joker'
'Story of a marriage'
'Once upon a time in … Hollywood'
'The Personal History Of David Copperfield'
'The two potatoes'
Best makeup and hairdresser
'1917'
'The scandal'
'Joker'
'Judy'
'Rocketman'
Best costumes
Best assembly
Best production design
Better special effects
Best Original Soundtrack
Thomas Newman, '1917'
Michael Giacchino, 'Jojo Rabbit'
Hildur Gu? Nadóttir, 'Joker'
Alexandre Desplat, 'Little Women'
John Williams, 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'
Best sound
Best debut of a British producer, screenwriter or director
Mark Jenkin (Screenwriter / Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producer), 'Bait'
Waad Al-Kateab (Director / Producer), Edward Watts (Director), 'For Sama'
Alex Holmes (Director), 'Maiden'
Harry Wootliff (Screenwriter / Director), 'Only You'
Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Screenwriter / Director), 'Altarpiece'
## Rising Star
Awkwafina
Jack lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr.
Micheal Ward
On February 2, the winners will be announced at the sRoyal Albert Hall concert hall in London at a gala presented by Graham Norton.
Add Comment