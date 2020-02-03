BAFTA 2020: Full list of winners

Share it:

There is no one who coughs'1917'in this season of awards. The 73rd edition of the BAFTA has confirmed that, although the race for the awards came justita, the film of Sam Mendes is being the absolute favorite in each and every one of the ceremonies, and strongly points to the 2020 Oscars. Tonight in London has picked up a total of seven awards (Best Film, Best British Film, Best Direction, Best Photography, Best Production Design, Best Sound and Best Visual Effects), an undisputed dominance.

If those in this war film were predictable, the interpretive awards are being a constant throughout the season, and it seems unlikely to change face to the Hollywood awards. Joaquin Phoenix (Best Leading Actor for 'Joker'), Renée Zellweger (Best Leading Actress for 'Judy'), Laura Dern (Best Supporting Actress for 'Story of a Marriage') and Brad Pitt (Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood') They seem to have few obstacles in their acknowledgments, although the competition is absolutely fierce.

The South Korean 'Parasites' of Bong Joon-ho also continues to surprise, in the case of the British awards with the awards for Best Original Screenplay and Best Non-English Speaking Film, which has taken the Spanish 'Pain and glory' from Pedro Almodovar. The homeland victory has instead been in the category of Best Animated Film, which has won 'Klaus' from Sergio Pablos.

Here it is the complete list of winners at BAFTA 2020:

Best film

WINNER: '1917' by Sam Mendes

'The Irish' by Martin Scorsese

Todd Phillips 'Joker'

'Once upon a time … in Hollywood' by Quentin Tarantino

'Parasites' by Bong Joon-ho

Best British movie

WINNER: '1917' by Sam Mendes

Mark Jenkin's 'Bait'

'For Sama' by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

'Rocketman' by Dexter Fletcher

'Sorry we missed you' by Ken Loach

'The two popes' by Fernando Meirelles

Best British debut

WINNER: 'Bait' by Mark Jenkin

'For Sama' by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

'Maiden' by Alex Holmes

'Only you' by Harry Wootliff

'Altarpiece' by Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio

Best non-English speaking movie

WINNER: 'Parasites' by Bong Joon-ho

'The Farewell' by Lulu Wang

'For Sama' by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

'Pain and glory' by Pedro Almodóvar

'Portrait of a woman on fire' by Céline Sciamma

Best documentary

WINNER: 'For Sama' by Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

'American factory' by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert

'Apollo 11' by Todd Douglas Miller

'Diego Maradona' by Asif Kapadia

'The Great Hack' by Amer and Jehane Noujaim

Best animated movie

WINNER: 'Klaus'

'Frozen II'

'Shaun the sheep. The movie: Granguedon '

'Toy Story 4'

Best address

WINNER: Sam Mendes for '1917'

Martin Scorsese for 'The Irishman'

Todd Phillips for 'Joker'

Quentin Tarantino for 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood'

Bong Joon-ho for 'Parasites'

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: 'Parasites'

'Super nerds'

'Daggers in the back'

'Story of a marriage'

'Once upon a time … in Hollywood'

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: 'Jojo Rabbit'

'The Irish'

'Joker'

'Little Women'

'The two potatoes'

Best Leading Actress

WINNER: Renée Zellweger for 'Judy'

Jessie Buckley for 'Wild Rose'

Scarlett Johansson for 'Story of a Marriage'

Saoirse Ronan for 'Little Women'

Charlize Theron for 'The Scandal (Bombshell)'

Best Leading Actor

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix for 'Joker'

Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood'

Adam Driver for 'Story of a marriage'

Taron Egerton for 'Rocketman'

Jonathan Pryce for 'The Two Popes'

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Laura Dern for 'Story of a marriage'

Scarlett Johansson for 'Jojo Rabbit'

Florence Pugh for 'Little Women'

Margot Robbie for 'The Scandal (Bombshell)'

Margot Robbie for 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood'

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Brad Pitt for 'Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood'

Tom Hanks for 'An Extraordinary Friend'

Anthony Hopkins for 'The Two Popes'

Al Pacino for 'The Irish'

Joe Pesci for 'The Irish'

Best soundtrack

WINNER: Hildur Guđnadóttir for 'Joker'

Thomas Newman by 1917 '

Michael Giacchino for 'Jojo Rabbit'

Alexandre Desplat for 'Little Women'

John Williams for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Best casting

WINNER: 'Joker'

'Story of a marriage'

'Once upon a time in Hollywood'

'The personal history of David Copperfield'

'The two potatoes'

CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Roger Deakins for '1917'

Rodrigo Prieto for 'The Irishman'

Lawrence Sher for 'Joker'

Phedon Papamichael for 'Le Mans' 66'

Jarin Blaschke for 'The Lighthouse'

Best assembly

WINNER: 'Le Mans' 66'

'The Irish'

'Jojo Rabbit'

'Joker'

'Once upon a time … in Hollywood'

Best production design

WINNER: '1917'

'The Irish'

'Jojo Rabbit'

'Joker'

'Once upon a time … in Hollywood'

Best costumes

WINNER: 'Little Women'

'The Irish'

'Jojo Rabbit'

'Judy'

'Once upon a time … in Hollywood'

Best makeup and hairdresser

WINNER: 'The scandal (Bombshell)'

'1917'

'Joker'

'Judy'

'Rocketman'

Best sound

WINNER: '1917'

'Joker'

'Le Mans' 66'

'Rocketman'

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Better visual effects

WINNER: '1917'

'Avengers: Endgame'

'The Irish'

'The Lion King'

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Best British animated short film

WINNER: 'Grandad was a romantic'

'In her boots'

'The magic boat'

Best British Short Film

WINNER: 'Learning to skateboard in a warzones (if you're a girl)'

'Azaar'

'Goldfish'

'Kamali'

'The Trap'

Emerging Star Award

WINNER: Michael Ward

Awkwafina

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Jack lowden