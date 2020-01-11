Badalona leaves Getafe out of the Copa del Rey

Share it:

The Badalona He jumped the bench in the Copa del Rey by beating a First team like Getafe thanks to a goal from Chema Moreno in the 85th minute and from another of Hugo in 93.

Before the watchful eye of 4,384 spectators, the local team was superior during most of the match, favored by the expulsion of the Timor visitor in the 30th minute, and will be present in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey.

With a Municipal Estadi full to overflowing, the local fans took their team to the first stages of the match, in which they were better planted on the pitch. Proof of this is that in minute 11 the local Marc Carbó made the first shot on goal, too soft for the blue goal Chichizola.

After a good start of the Badalonian team, the game caught some spicy with the expulsion of the local coach, Manolo González, in the 13th minute for his repeated protests to the referee Mateu Lahoz. Minutes later, the referee took a new red card for a walk on 29 ’, this time the visitor Timor.

With one less man on the field, the visiting coach, Jose Bordalás, he took the striker Angel off the field for a containment footballer like Arambarri. In this context, Getafe dedicated himself to resist the impetus of Badalona, ​​which bordered the rival area without finishing finishing any play.

In the second part the tonic of the first half was reproduced, although the Getafe had more presence in attack. He started warning Badalona after local striker Chema Moreno stood alone against Chichizola, but his shot was so tight that he marched over the goal. On the part of the Azulón set, the danger always carried the same name and surname: Jorge Molina. The Valencian striker generated two occasions in which the local goalkeeper, Álex Sánchez, added his figure under sticks.

When everything seemed to be heading for an extension of heart attack, the madness seized a full meeting that met all the requirements of a copera appointment.

It was the 85th minute when the nth place ride Valentine by the right band he had a prize and found the boots of a Chema Moreno who kissed the meshes of the Chichizola goal. Instantly, the local forward was absorbed by his teammates and by a Estadi that exploded in jubilation.

Looking out of the competition, Getafe put all the meat on the grill in search of a tie that would cool the local spirits. José Bordalás gave entry to Enric Gallego by Antunes to increase its presence in attack. However, the Badalona planted a Numantine resistance and even allowed himself to sentence the match in the last action of the match. On this occasion he had the signature of Hugo, a footballer who entered in the 81st minute and gave the local parish a free kick that ended up sneaking into the squad.

With this surprising victory, the Badalona accedes to the round of 32 of the Copa del Rey, where he will try to extend his dream butcher. For its part, Getafe, which came from two consecutive defeats in the League, must focus its forces on the League and the Europa League.