Badabun CEO dismissed after harassment and labor exploitation

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Badabun, the YouTube channel with the most subscribers in Mexico, removed CEO César Morales Jiménez from his post after the reports of youtubers of sexual harassment, labor exploitation and homophobia.

Through a statement on his Instagram account, the channel issued the following message:

"The entire team that makes up the Badabun company deeply regrets the events that happened during the past few days, which is why César Morales Jiménez has been removed from his position as Director General."

They said that Badabun’s vision is “always work under the guidelines of honor and justice ”, So he said he was willing to collaborate with the necessary institutions:

"In such a way that in case of being required we will have to cooperate vigorously with the pertinent instances and authorities with the objective that disclaim responsibilities or enforce the laws of our country. We reiterate once again our apologies and our commitment to the truth"

How did the controversy begin?

The controversy began with the allegations on YouTube made by Alex Flores, Kim Shantal, Daniela ‘Queen’ Buenrostro, Kevin Achutegi and Dai Alfaro whoThey accused Morales Jiménez of violence and abuse lived within the company.

According to "Mexican Leaders", César Morales, General Director of Badabun, was born in 1986, resides in Tijuana and studied law at the Autonomous University of Baja California.

In 2014 he created the Badabun Channel, and since then it has grown by leaps and bounds. In 2017, for example, it had already exceeded 5 million subscribers in Mexico.

You may also be interested: "This situation swaps": Dani Alfaro had already given indications of the abuse he suffered in Badabun?