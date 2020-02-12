Bad taste idea? In a Japanese restaurant you can drink the "Reg liquid"

Share it:

The Made in Abyss film has recorded good receipts in Japanese cinemas, although it was not a blockbuster of the caliber of the various Weathering With You or ONE PIECE: Stampede. The anime is very famous in the east and theEJ Anime Theater in Tokyo has decided to take advantage of it, proposing a special event with a menu completely dedicated to the film.

The menu has many variations of typical dishes: the first courses are served with ornaments inspired by the film, while the desserts and drinks have been completely revisited. As you can see at the bottom, however, there was one drink in particular that made some discussion, called "Reg. Liquid".

Reg Liquid is exactly what you think, one drink inspired by the famous torture scene visible in the last seconds of the trailer available at the top of the article. In the film Reg is tied to a torture chair and tubes are attached to his genitals; the drink in question, which can be ordered in the alcoholic (6 euro) and non-alcoholic (5 euro) variants, is described by the social profile as a "liquid coming from Reg's legs" and is inspired by that scene.

Made in Abyss was already criticized in the past – albeit slightly – because of some scenes a bit too pushed with children protagonists. In Japan, however, the controversies never existed, and this idea is yet another proof of how more flexible and tolerant some Eastern peoples are.

And what do you think of it? Browse the menu by clicking on the awful link below and let us know yours with a comment!