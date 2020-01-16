Bad news: Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber break their relationship after 3 months dating

Share it:

No one gave a hard for the relationship of Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson. What if the difference in age, that if he is a complicated boy, the incompatibility of agendas (the model travels a lot for work) … Oh, and worst of all, her parents did not look forward to this courtship. Come on, they had many aspects that made it very difficult for theirs to be successful. What we already saw each other coming has happened, and the couple has decided put an end to his fleeting romance after three months coming out.

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber began dating last October, but it was not until the end of November when they were seen together in public. Yes, the truth is that it has not been a long relationship, but still, it has given much, much to talk about. Without going any further, last December her parents starred in a heated argument with her daughter's boyfriend. An argument after which Rande Gerber was heard telling the model's mother: "His eyes are scratched. He's going crazy, he needs help." A few words that show that they didn't like a hair for Kaia, and although they tried to help him, they finally ended up Advise him to stay away from him.

This discussion would have greatly affected the stability of the couple, who decided to spend their Christmas holidays separately. Apparently, everything began to be very complicated for Kaia, and sources close to her commented that she felt a little overwhelmed by the events. Something completely understandable if we consider that he is still very young (he is 18 years old).

For his part, Pete needs to focus on him now. In fact, it will enter a clinic to cure your mental health problems, and it is more than likely that this was the reason for your breakup. We will see if either of them speaks about it.