'Bad Girls' returns to the cinema in the form of a musical

Many of us have wanted a sequel to 'Bad Girls' since its premiere in cinemas. In the absence of this, what we have achieved is that Broadway launched a musical based on the mythical film teen, musical that is now going to adapt to the cinema. As reported Variety, has been its own creator, Tina Fey, which announced the news, being ready to write and produce the new movie of 'Bad Girls'.

"I am very excited to bring 'Bad Girls' to the cinema again. It has been incredibly gratifying to see how much the film and the musical have meant to the public. I have spent sixteen years with these characters, they are my Marvel Universe and I love them."

It is not clear who will assume the main roles in the film, but it seems that this will be musical, so we are facing a remake 'Bad Girls' musical, something totally unexpected but that we can not like more. That said, we doubt that the original cast will play its same roles again, although we do not rule out being able to see them in the form of a cameo. Lorne Michaels of Saturday Night Live, was a producer of the original film and will now be in this new version also as a producer, having communicated the following: "It has been a pleasure to work on 'Bad Girls' and see how it has gone from a movie to a musical, and now to a musical movie. I am very proud that Tina's story and characters continue to resonate among the new generations."

The details of the story are kept secret for the moment, but the musical will be based on the same book that Fey used to write the original movie, 'Queen Bees and Wannabes: Helping Your Daughter Survive Cliques, Gossip, Boyfriends, and Other Realities of Adolescence '.