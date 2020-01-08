Bad Bunny will finish his new album today if the earthquakes cease

Share it:

San Juan.- Puerto Rican mopper Bad Bunny said Wednesday that his new and second album will end today "God, tectonic plates" and the service of the local Electric Power Authority (PREPA) "permit."

"THE ALBUM ??? !!!!!!. The album will end today if God, tectonic plates and @AEEONLINE allow it," said Bad Bunny on his Twitter account.

The reaction of the greatest exponent of the Latin trap came from his experience of witnessing the 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook Puerto Rico in the early hours of Tuesday and caused the total fall of the electrical service on the island.

"Q easy is to say calm people. How easy it is to postify the photo of the backpack (sic)," said Benito Martínez, real name of the artist, in the same social network about the warnings and suggestions of the authorities to the citizens to any tremor that occurs on the island.

The 6.4 magnitude earthquake that shook Puerto Rico at dawn on Tuesday is one of more than 2,000 that have been located in the Caribbean territory and the Virgin Islands since December 28, the Network reported Wednesday Seismic of Puerto Rico.

"Meraaa! At the time of a shiver, you bastard! Terror is inevitable! If the backpack does not start running with me then it stayed. The mind in survival has no time for anything else (sic)," added the artist about the bulge with essential items that the authorities have recommended having an earthquake.

how easy it is to say "calm people" how easy it is to post the photo of the backpack MERAAAA !!!! AT THE TIME OF A WELL CABRÓN TEMPLE! THE TERROR IS INEVITABLE !!! IF THE BACKPACK DIDN'T BEGIN TO RUN WITH ME, IT WAS REMAINED !!! THE MIND IN SURVIVAL DOES NOT HAVE TIME FOR ANOTHER THING! – (@sanbenito)

When Bad Bunny tweeted this, a follower of his replied: "Your album would help us calm down."

The new album that Bad Bunny seems to be finishing, would be his second solo of his career, after "X 100PRE", which earned him several international awards, and officially released on December 24, 2018, Christmas Eve, as Christmas gift for your millions of followers.

After the release of his first album, Bad Bunny joined Colombian reggaeton J Balvin to publish the album together, "Oasis", which also earned him both several awards.

Even Rolling Stone magazine chose "X 100PRE" and "Oasis" as the best two Latin albums of 2019.