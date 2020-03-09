Bad Bunny provokes with his song unexpected reaction in a granny

Share it:

An unexpected and surprising reaction has a grandmother going in her car and listening to part of the lyrics of one of the songs of singer Bad Bunny. The video is posted on Twitter and quickly goes viral.

Bad Bunny almost causes "a heart attack" in a senior lady when he hears one of his musical successes. Apparently, a person (his granddaughter, perhaps), has the radio on and raises the volume so that the grandmother listens to the song.

In social networks, the funny reaction of the grandmother goes around the world and surely Bad Bunny, who is 25 years old, will have also seen the video.

If your boyfriend doesn't suck your cul … ", says part of the lyrics of Bunny's song, and at that moment, Grandma opens her mouth and is totally surprised by what she just heard.

Bad Bunny, originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, premiered his second album in recent days. I do what I want, which has collaborations with artists such as Daddy Yankee, Jowell & Randy, Yaviah, Sech and Duki.