Entertainment

Bad Bunny embodies a vindictive message around his world around his shirt

February 28, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:
  • Bad Bunny makes a powerful message on his shirt viral that denounces the murder of a transgender woman in Puerto Rico.
  • The interpreter presented on the Jimmy Fallon show his latest song, en Ignorant ’.

    The emergence of Latino artists in the American prime time is still remarkable news that is moving towards total social inclusion in a country ruled by the most controversial and controversial president of the globe. Reason why Bad bunny He decided to use his presence last Thursday in the Jimmy Fallon program to mediately report a homophobic crime that took place earlier this week in his home country, Puerto Rico. The interpreter promoted his theme ‘Ignorant’ live when the pink jacket he wore opened showed a striking Spanish message that he prayed on his shirt:

    "They killed Alexa, not a man with a skirt."

    A social complaint concerning the recent murder of Alexa, a young Puerto Rican transgender woman who a few days ago was brutally murdered in her country after entering a female public toilet. After death, various media labeled the murdered being "a man dressed as a woman", a transphobic description that the reggaetonero claimed. Quickly the case went viral on the Internet thanks to the platform that the singer provided.

    Bad Bunny and his vindictive message on his shirt.

    Bad Bunny, during the last Jimmy Fallon show.

    NBCGetty Images

    Bad Bunny became, once again, a necessary social agitator that shook the preconceived image of the urban genre that he is leading. It is clear that you can sing an inclusive, respectful and loaded reggaeton with a responsible message that suits the times.

    Here is the video of the full performance, for which he precisely chose the outfit of a black skirt that had the heterormative ‘look’ that is usually seen in this type of mass media. He poked for Bunny!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.