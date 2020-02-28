Bad Bunny embodies a vindictive message around his world around his shirt

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bad Bunny makes a powerful message on his shirt viral that denounces the murder of a transgender woman in Puerto Rico.

The interpreter presented on the Jimmy Fallon show his latest song, en Ignorant ’.

The emergence of Latino artists in the American prime time is still remarkable news that is moving towards total social inclusion in a country ruled by the most controversial and controversial president of the globe. Reason why Bad bunny He decided to use his presence last Thursday in the Jimmy Fallon program to mediately report a homophobic crime that took place earlier this week in his home country, Puerto Rico. The interpreter promoted his theme ‘Ignorant’ live when the pink jacket he wore opened showed a striking Spanish message that he prayed on his shirt:

"They killed Alexa, not a man with a skirt."

A social complaint concerning the recent murder of Alexa, a young Puerto Rican transgender woman who a few days ago was brutally murdered in her country after entering a female public toilet. After death, various media labeled the murdered being "a man dressed as a woman", a transphobic description that the reggaetonero claimed. Quickly the case went viral on the Internet thanks to the platform that the singer provided.

Bad Bunny, during the last Jimmy Fallon show. NBCGetty Images

Bad Bunny became, once again, a necessary social agitator that shook the preconceived image of the urban genre that he is leading. It is clear that you can sing an inclusive, respectful and loaded reggaeton with a responsible message that suits the times.

Here is the video of the full performance, for which he precisely chose the outfit of a black skirt that had the heterormative ‘look’ that is usually seen in this type of mass media. He poked for Bunny!