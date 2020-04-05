Bad Bunny debuts coronavirus issue with girlfriend

Share it:

Bad Bunny once again grabbed all the news headlines, this time for releasing a song about the coronavirus and quarantine alongside his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri.

Everything seems to indicate that the interpreter seeks to do the most enjoyable and entertaining quarantine for his followers, because a couple of days ago he also released the official video of the theme "I perreo alone", in which he dressed as a woman and supported the feminist movement " Not one less".

Through his official Instagram account, the Puerto Rican revealed that, together with his girlfriend, he had written a song about the quarantine to which they have been subjected due to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19).

The song is titled "At Home" and it talks about a couple that cannot be seen because they must follow the quarantine of the new coronavirus to the letter and ends by saying that as soon as the isolation is over, they can see each other again and be happy.

The singer's fans were surprised by the result of the song, but without a doubt by the incredible voice of Gabriela Berlingeri, who was unknown to have a tremendous talent for singing.

The song "At Home" by Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri is now available for playback on all digital platforms and has more than 25 thousand likes on YouTube.







